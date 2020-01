NWS confirms tornado touched down in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF-2 tornado hit Kershaw county Saturday night and damaged a high school.

The NWS Storm Survey Team has confirmed a high end EF-2 Tornado at North-Central HS in Kershaw County, SC. The estimated winds are around 130 mph. The data is still preliminary as the team will need to evaluate the path width and length of the tornado. pic.twitter.com/CN0DTRPyim — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 12, 2020

The estimated winds are around 130 mph. The data is still preliminary as the team will need to evaluate the path width and length of the tornado.