5 Democratic presidential candidates confirmed to attend King Day at The Dome

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- So far, five of the 12 Democratic candidates running for president have confirmed that they will be in Columbia for King Day at the Dome on Monday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Businessman Tom Steyer, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard have all confirmed.

Last year 3,000 people came out. This year is expected to draw in a bigger crowd.

At the event on Monday, organizers will be asking the candidates a specific question that they don’t want them to be prepared for.

“What we plan to do is ask one question that they will have to address,” Brenda Murphy, the President of SC NAACP said. “That question will relate to the needs of African Americans. We’re not sharing that so they will have to speak impromptu.”

Candidates have been canvasing the state trying to appeal to African American voters. However Murphy says that King Day at The Dome is a good way for candidates to get their platform across to a wide range of voters.

“Not just African Americans, other ethnic groups will be there as well,” Murphy said. “It’s about unity and advocacy for the rights of all people.”

There will also be volunteers at the event getting people registered to vote.