Local Living: Yum! Restaurant Week and Oyster Roast

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the special happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the most edible time of the year!

It is ‘Restaurant week’ in Columbia.

The food festival gives you a chance to sample all the different menus in the Midlands and try food specials and discounts at participating restaurants.

Restaurants tend to fill up quickly during the week, so reservations are recommended.

If you are looking to try some new places for dinner, Restaurant Week runs now through January 19, 2020.

For information on participating restaurants and menus click here https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/

It is not part of Restaurant Week but how about some oysters and barbecue? It’s all for a good cause.

The Richland County Coroner’s Foundation is hosting its annual Oyster Roast and Low Country Boil.

It takes place Thursday, January 16 at 6pm at the Hall at Senate’s End.

For information on tickets click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-rcco-foundation-oyster-roast-low-country-boil-bbq-fundraiser-tickets-77861035453