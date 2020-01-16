Developing: Prisma Health to cut 327 jobs

Officials announced on Thursday they will be cutting 327 employees from the workforce

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is laying off more than 300 people.

Officials announced on Thursday that they will be cutting 327 employees from the workforce.

Prisma Health employs 32,000, according to officials.

According to officials, they have already eliminated 200 positions through attrition, vacancies and consolidation, since October.

In a release, officials said the 327 employees will be notified, beginning Thursday.

The areas affected range from

administrative and corporate to clinical, across all campuses.

Prisma Health says the 327 employees will receive severance pay and outplacement services.

Affected staff also will have the opportunity to apply for open positions across the organization, say officials.

In a release, Mark O’Halla Prisma Health President and Chief Executive officer said, “The health-care environment in which we operate is becoming increasingly challenging for a variety of reasons, including lower reimbursements and increasing numbers of patients who are underinsured or uninsured”.

“When we formed Prisma Health 26 months ago, we began integrating and consolidating functions to gain the benefits of scale and to remove costs from the organization. We have already eliminated duplicative executive management positions, restructured leadership, and gained significant cost savings in supplies, technology and other areas. We are taking steps to ensure that everything we are doing – both clinical and non-clinical – is delivering quality and value. As part of this ongoing work, we have identified a number of additional expense-reduction strategies, many of which impact our workforce. These are difficult decisions, but we need to make them now so we can provide the quality care our patients deserve in a financially sustainable manner that positions us for future growth opportunities, said O’Halla.

Other areas impacted include Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital’s 15-bed Subacute Unit and the Children’s Residential Program in Greenville.