Thomas Cooper Library on UofSC Campus unveils ‘Library of the future’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, University of South Carolina leaders cut the ribbon on what they’re calling the ‘library of the future’.

Located on the 4th floor of the Thomas Cooper Library, the new facility includes collaborative technology pods.

The glass-walled spaces are equipped with large, interactive monitors to which students can wirelessly connect their phones and tablets.

University of South Carolina officials say the renovation that began during Thanksgiving break last year was completed before students and faculty returned to campus following the Winter break.