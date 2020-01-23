State of the City Address set for next week in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is set to deliver his State of the City address next week.

The mayor will speak on issues facing the City of Columbia and is expected to lay out his vision for the future.

The State of the City will will be held Wednesday, January 29 at 6pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The public is invited.

Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you coverage of the address, on the news at Five, Six and 11 pm.