Prices at the Pump fall again in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices continue to fall as we near the end of the month.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in Columbia are paying 6.1 cents less per gallon than last week.

The average price of gas in Columbia is at $2.17 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Columbia are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, say experts with GasBuddy.

The National average stands at $2.49 a gallon.