Prepare for severe weather Thursday: ABC Columbia Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the latest on severe weather:

A line of very strong storms will blow through on Thursday afternoon-evening.

These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, locally flooding rain, and potentially tornadoes as well.

You should look for rain, heavy at times, on Thursday with a strong line of thunderstorms blowing through in the afternoon and evening.

