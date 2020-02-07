Go Red for Columbia honors National Go Red for Women day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You may have noticed a lot of folks wearing red around town, there’s a good reason Friday is National Go Red for Women Day.

The idea is to raise awareness of the number of women affected by heart disease and ways they can lower their risks.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and claims the lives of nearly half a million women every year.

Friday, some of Columbia’s leaders joined in on the act at city hall for City of Columbia’s Go Red for Women Day Party.

In addition to awareness, the American Heart Association is raising money for the cause, with a goal of two-and-a-half million dollars.

If you’d like to get involved you can donate here https://www.goredforwomen.org/