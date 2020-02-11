Local Living: Mardi Gras Columbia Festival, plus Rock Legends

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the concerts, and events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Mark your calendars, the 1oth annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival and Parade set for Saturday, February 22 to City Roots.

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, the legendary Mardi Gras Parade starts at 11am off Airport Boulevard, followed by the Mardi Gras Festival from Noon-6pm.

More than 20 local bands are set to perform at the annual event.

Tickets are Five Dollars for adults and free for kids under 12.

For festival information and ticket info, click here http://www.mardigrascolumbia.com

KISS is bringing the ‘End of the Road Tour’ to Colonial Life Arena tonight, February 11, 2020.

The band announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the ‘END OF THE ROAD TOUR’.

Tickets to the general public are on sale. The Concert is at 7:30pm.