Update on Faye Sweltik: Investigators hold second press conference of the day

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Authorities are providing a second update on the search for missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik at 1pm.

Investigators wrapped up the first press conference Thursday morning where Cayce Police Sergeant Evan Antley said in a case of this nature “We are leaving no stone unturned, we are looking for even the smallest piece of evidence that could point us in the direction of bringing Faye home.”

Antley says the goal is still, and remains, to bring Faye Home.

Also new, police said Thursday morning that thanks to tips, they had identified one of two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time #FayeSwetlik was last seen Monday afternoon. Police are asking for everyone to view and share the video.

Wednesday night Cayce DPS released the pictures of the vehicles. They have identified the SUV as of Thursday morning around 8:45am.

The agency says they have yet to identify the occupants of the car and want to make sure they’ve spoken with everyone who may have been in the area of the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Faye disappeared on Monday, February 10th, around 3:45 in the afternoon. There is a hotline for anyone with information to call (803)205-4444.

