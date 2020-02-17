Be a Lifesaver: City of Columbia and Red Cross host Blood Drive this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Mark your calendars, The City of Columbia is looking for local lifesavers.

The 10th annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood Drive takes place Thursday from 7am to 3pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

According to organizers, if you are interested in making an appointment you can visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code “famouslyhot.” Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

City officials say you are invited to answer the call of patients in need by donating blood at the 10th Annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood Drive on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.