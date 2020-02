Gas Prices on the rise, again

Drivers are paying an average of $2.15 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump are on the rise again in the Midlands.

According to Gas Buddy, gas prices have risen nearly 10 cents a gallon in the last week.

In Columbia, drivers are paying an average of $2.15 a gallon.

The national average is $2.43 a gallon, according to Gasbuddy.