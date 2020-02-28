Joe Biden makes stops in Columbia ahead of SC Presidential Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Vice President Joe Biden made a few final stops in Columbia Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Democratic Presidential primary.

Biden stopped at Toliver’s Mane Event on North Main Street, which is a popular hangout for candidates vying for the presidency.

Biden spoke at length on his plans to reform the country’s gun policy.

Biden is expected to continue to campaign in South Carolina through Saturday evening.