Vote 2020: What you need to take to the polls to vote in the SC Presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As voters head to the polls, many may be asking what types of information do they need to bring with them to vote in the Presidential Primary.

The South Carolina Election commission has put together at FAQ page which lists the items voters need to bring to the polls.

You can check out the answers here per SC Votes.org

Q. What do I need to take with me to the polls to vote?

A. At your polling place, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

S.C. Driver’s License

ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles Includes the S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit

S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID Includes the VA Benefits Card

US Passport Includes the US Passport Card



Q. What if I don’t have one of these Photo IDs?

A. If you do not have one of these Photo IDs, you can make your voting experience as fast and easy as possible by getting one before Election Day. If you are already registered to vote, you can go to your county voter registration and elections office, provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and have your photo taken. You can do this even on Election Day. Free DMV ID Cards are also available from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you cannot get a Photo ID, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a Photo ID. A reasonable impediment is any valid reason, beyond your control, which created an obstacle obtaining a Photo ID. Some examples include: a disability or illness, a conflict with your work schedule, a lack of transportation, a lack of a birth certificate, family responsibilities, a religious objection to being photographed, and any other obstacle you find reasonable. This ballot will count unless someone proves to the county board of voter registration and elections that you are lying about your identity or having the listed impediment.

To vote under the reasonable impediment exception:

Inform the poll managers that you do not have a Photo ID and could not get one.

Present your current, non-photo registration card.

Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID.

Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.

Q. What happens if I forget to bring my Photo ID to my polling place?

A. If you forget to bring your Photo ID to your polling place, you may vote a provisional ballot that will count only if you show your Photo ID to your county board of voter registration and elections office prior to certification of the election (on Thursday after each Presidential Primary).

Q. I’ve lost my Photo ID. Can I still vote?

A. Yes. See answer to previous Question “What if I don’t have one of these Photo IDs?” for details.

Q. I’ve lost my non-photo voter registration card. Can I still vote?

A. Yes. Your voter registration card is your notification that you have registered to vote and shows your precinct and polling place. Your non-photo voter registration card is not necessary to vote unless you are voting under the reasonable impediment exception. See answer to previous Question “What if I don’t have one of these Photo IDs?” for details.

Q. I’ve moved and haven’t updated my voter registration card. Can I still vote?

A. If you moved to…

…another residence within your precinct, you can vote at your polling place but must first fill out a change of address form.

…a different precinct within your county, you are eligible to vote a failsafe ballot (see below).

…another county within 30 days of the election, you are eligible to vote a failsafe ballot (see below).

…another county prior to 30 days before the election, you had to register by the deadline and are not eligible to vote.

Two Options for Voting Failsafe:

Vote at the polling place in your previous precinct using a limited, failsafe ballot including only federal, statewide and countywide offices.

Go to the voter registration office in the county in which you currently reside, update your address, and vote a full ballot there.

Q. I moved to SC from another state after the voter registration deadline. Can I vote?

A. No. For the failsafe provisions detailed in the previous answer to apply, the voter would have had to be a registered voter in South Carolina before the registration deadline.

For more information, click here https://www.scvotes.org/2020-presidential-preference-primary-faqs