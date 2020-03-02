Gas Prices down in the Midlands, could continue to dip say experts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are still dropping in South Carolina.

According to GasBuddy, prices at the pump in Columbia have fallen 8.3 cents in the last week.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.10 a gallon.

Nationwide prices are much higher, with an average of $2.41 a gallon.

According to a GasBuddy release, “As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.