Going Purple: Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The State House went purple on Wednesday as part of South Carolina’s Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.

Governor Henry McMaster was joined by the Alzheimer’s Association to give South Carolinians the opportunity to speak with lawmakers on the impact of the disease.

The family of Former South Carolina Governor Carroll Campbell, who died in 2005, says looking out for those who take care of Alzheimer’s patients is a must.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research.