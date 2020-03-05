Gas Prices drop in wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Coronavirus outbreak has lowered gas prices across the country. Analysts say it is due to a global drop in demand for oil.

We checked it out, and according to Gas Buddy, prices at the pump in Columbia have fallen nearly 10 cents in the last week.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.08 a gallon.

Nationwide, prices are much higher with an average of 2.41 a gallon.

You can track prices by clicking here https://www.gasbuddy.com/GasPrices/SouthCarolina