Local Living: Craftsmen’s Spring Craft Show, Plus, Seinfeld in Columbia

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the events, concert happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at ‘Local Living’ it will soon look a lot like Spring, at least at the State Fairgrounds.

Friday kicks off a weekend of the annual Craftsmen’s Spring Classic.

The craft show will take place in both the Cantey and Goodman buildings.

The show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments, candles, even handmade jewelry.

If you’d like to go the Craft show, it opens Friday at 10 am and runs all weekend.

Click here for more information https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_spring.shtml

Also happening this weekend, you can head on over to the Township Auditorium to see one of comedy’s greatest performers Live.

Jerry Seinfeld will be in Columbia on Saturday March 7, 2020.

The Emmy nominee will take the stage at 7pm.

For ticket information click here http://thetownship.org/events/