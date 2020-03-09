Developing: Governor McMaster to hold update on Coronavirus in SC

McMaster will be joined by state public health officials Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold an updated briefing on the Coronavirus in South Carolina.

According to the Governor’s Office, McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The update is set for 3:00 PM Monday.

