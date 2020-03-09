State officials: SC has two confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with state health officials, updated the cases of Coronavirus in South Carolina.

At the briefing, Governor Henry McMaster said they have spoken to Vice President Pence about the Coronavirus.

McMaster says the risk still remains low in the state and that South Carolinians should practice good hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home, says the Governor.

The Department of Health and Environmental control announced a 7th possible case of COVID-19 in the state. It is a Camden man who is currently isolated at home, say officials.

DHEC says two of the 7 presumptive cases in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 per the CDC. One person in Camden, the other was in Charleston county, say health officials.

Officials say all of the people who are presumptive positive and tested positive for COVID-19 in the state are in stable condition and have been isolated.

According to DHEC’s website, “As of this afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 31 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the seven presumptive positives. The remaining tests are negative. DHEC will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC are available, and as other new information is known.”

The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.