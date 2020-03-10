City of Columbia passes emergency ordinance for Council Meetings amid Coronavirus

City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance to suspend normal operating procedures of City Council Meetings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s City Council does not want people to come to council meetings because of Coronavirus fears.

During a work session Tuesday, Council unanimously passed an ‘ordinance’ in which only the Mayor and three members attend meetings while the others participate via teleconference.

Leaders are also urging citizens wanting to attend, to instead, watch the live stream of the meetings on the City of Columbia website.

For a link to the City of Columbia’s website click here www.columbiasc.gov