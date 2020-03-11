Prisma Health offers free ‘Virtual Visits’ for coronavirus concerns

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health’s new ‘Virtual Visits’ website launched earlier this month.

The 24-7 service will give anyone who has concerns of possibly having the coronavirus or perhaps just has questions about symptoms they displaying, will now have a chance to speak to someone in the medical field without having to leave home.

The availability for screening aims to limit the risk of exposure to hospital staff or members of the community, while still allowing residents to get care for COVID-19. You can get a diagnosis anytime, and responses from 8 am to 8pm that will include the new on demand video option, as well as the online visit option.

Virtual Vists

To get help or have questions answered you can go to the link below and use the promo code COVID19 to access the website.

The video visit is available 24/7 for ages 3 and older. The online visit is for ages 18 and older. Online visits can be completed anytime, but responses are provided daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“As health care providers, our goal is to assist our community in as many ways as we can,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, Prisma Health-Midlands acute care chief clinical officer. “We are pleased to add this free option as another important way to help the community deal with COVID19.”

Dr. C. Wendell James III, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate, added,

“Most people who contract COVID-19 will have mild symptoms that don’t require treatment but this option is a way to help screen patients without possibly contaminating others. It’s imperative that our community members work together to protect the larger community.”