Lexington Two to continue lessons through eLearning Program after school closure announcement

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Lexington Two will continue lessons with eLEARNING program after Gov. McMaster announced the closure of all public schools.

The program allows students to continue lessons remotely. This program was previously used in the district for a weather makeup day last fall. Families will receive more specifics shortly through their schools.

Lexington Two also will provide meals to any child that needs one. On Monday, March 16, drive up for brown-bag lunches from 11am-1pm at Cayce Elementary, 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce. The meals program will be expanded to other sites as quickly as possible, so please watch our websites and social media for additional details.

Extracurricular activities, sports practices and games, after-school and child care programs, adult education, school field trips and all other activities and events are canceled until further notice. There will be no staff or student travel during this time.

The latest district updates, along with health resources, will continue to be posted on the district’s website at lex2.org.