City of Columbia modifies services due to Coronavirus concerns

Access to Public buildings restricted, some services online only

COLUMBIA SC ( WOLO)– The City of Columbia announced it will modify services, until further notice, to minimize the spread COVID-19 in the community.

According to City officials, a number of measures will be enacted beginning March 17, 2020.

Per a release, The City of Columbia has modified the following :

Non-essential city employees will report on staggered schedules or telecommute to minimize person-to-person contact.

Access to public buildings will be restricted.

Payment Centers will be closed until further notice and payments will be accepted over the phone, online, by mail and drop box at Washington Square, 1136 Washington Street.

Business License renewals can be mailed in. Staff will then create a bill to be mailed to the owner. The deadline for business license renewals will be extended.

Permits, licensing and payment assistance will be handled online or by phone. Payments for parking related fees can be made on-line.

Water/Sewer service terminations for non-payment will be suspended until further notice.

Requests for water to be restored, payment arrangement and delinquency procedures will be modified. Please call 803-545-3300 or go to City of Columbia website for more information.

Effective immediately, City parks and community centers will be closed until further notice, including all playground equipment, tennis courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities. Senior trips/activities will also be postponed to create social distance, thereby protecting senior citizens who are most at risk.

All City permitted events are encouraged to be postponed or canceled until further notice, in accordance with CDC guidance for large events and mass gatherings. Five Points St. Patrick’s Day and Soda City Market are postponed.

City Council and other public meetings will be hosted via internet and can be accessed at City of Columbia’s website.

According to the City Essential operations including Police, Fire, 911- Emergency Communications, Municipal Court, Columbia Water and Public Works will continue