Local Living: City of Columbia curfew begins Wednesday

City of Columbia curfew begins Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Effective today, Wednesday March 18, there will be a city wide curfew in Columbia.

According to City officials, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s State of Emergency declaration of the city-wide curfew restricts travel and public gatherings from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., with the exception of persons traveling to and from work and for healthcare.

There are exceptions, according to city officials, the following persons are exempted and free to travel to carry out their duties: police officers, firefighters, active duty military, health care providers, and public works and utility workers employed by any public utility, the City of Columbia, the Counties of Richland and Lexington, the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.

According to a release from the City of Columbia: “This was a very difficult decision and not a measure we take lightly,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “To get through this current public health crisis and to save lives, it will have to be a collective effort between all of us.” This emergency ordinance shall be terminated by the issuance of another ordinance or shall automatically expire on the 61st day after enactment of this ordinance.