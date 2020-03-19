SC Governor Henry McMaster issues Executive Order: all non essential state employees to work from home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday issued an executive order requiring all non essential state employees to stay home from work effective Friday, March 20, The Governor says they can and should work from home.

McMaster also orders all public university presidents in South Carolina to determine which of their employees are essential, and to have municipal and county governments keep buildings open where state agencies operate.

Governor McMaster says the process for unemployment benefits is being expedited.

The Governor says he is also requesting that all medical facilities restrict visitation to patients.

Additional orders, per the Governor”s Office:

Unemployment insurance payments are suspended for employers until June 1 st , allowing business owners to have additional capital on hand

Procurement regulations are temporarily suspended to allow state agencies to rapidly acquire resources to combat the COVID-19 virus

DHEC will temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations necessary to expedite treatment for the virus