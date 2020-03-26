City of Columbia passes ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe Ordinance’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Starting this Sunday Columbia residents are being asked to ‘stay home and stay safe’.

Thursday the Columbia City Council passed the stay home, stay safe ordinance.

According to the measure, effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 people are asked to stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways and public spaces in Columbia, this includes businesses that hold a City of Columbia business licenses except for the purposes of working at or conducting business at businesses deemed essential.

The ordinance also states, individuals, who must go out for purposes of working at or conducting business with any Essential Service business provider, shall practice social distancing of at least six feet with the exception of those traveling in the same vehicle to or from an Essential Service for purposes of work or to conduct business at an Essential Service.

For a link to the entire ordinance and a list of essential services, click here https://www.columbiasc.gov/uploads/headlines/03-26-2020/city-councilshares-draft-ordinance/2020-034%20Stay%20Home%20Stay%20Safe.pdf