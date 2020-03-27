SC DMV: REAL ID deadline extended amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you have not yet applied for the REAL ID, you now have more time.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced that the Department of Homeland Security would extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

In a release, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said, “I’m pleased to see DHS made this necessary decision in light of current events impacting our state and nation related to COVID-19.” “This extension gives South Carolinians additional time and further ensures wait times at SCDMV offices remain low versus growing to four or six hours like we have been anticipating.”

According to the DMC, you can see if you are eligible to apply online by clicking here http://scdmvonline.com/Driver-Services/Drivers-License/REAL-ID