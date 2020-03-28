Columbia Mayor releases statement on enforcement of ‘stay home’ ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the city’s ‘Stay Home’ ordinance will be enforced.

Saturday, just before the ordinance set to take effect, the Mayor released the following statement:

“The Emergency Stay Home/Stay Safe Order for the City of Columbia will take effect at 12:01 AM Sunday morning and will be enforced along with the Governor’s Executive Orders accordingly. Through our collective efforts as one city, one family, we will slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus and protect those that we love.

“We and several independent respected attorneys have reviewed the Attorney General’s Opinion of March 27, 2020 and respectfully disagree with it on both constitutional and statutory bases. No ordinance passed has conflicted with the Governor’s authority and we would embrace his clear support of our efforts to save lives in our city.”

“We are fully prepared to successfully defend the city’s position in court.”

South Carolinians are fighting for their lives against a global pandemic unlike anything we have seen in over a century. This is not the time for politics or a manufactured constitutional crisis, it is a public health crisis that without real, thoughtful, compassionate, clear leadership—will cost lives.

We choose to save lives.”

Steve Benjamin