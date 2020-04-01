Check out curbside or take-out options in our ‘We’re Open’ section

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wondering what to grab for lunch or dinner? As most South Carolina restaurants in our state are operating on a to-go only model, many of you may be asking, where can I get take out or curbside?

So how do you know where to order take out from?

To help you out, we here at ABC Columbia have added a “We’re Open” link on our web site. https://www.abccolumbia.com/were-open-find-local-businesses/

In this link you will find a working list of local restaurants in the Midlands and whether they offer carry out, delivery, or curbside pickup.

 

