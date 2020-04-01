Check out curbside or take-out options in our ‘We’re Open’ section

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wondering what to grab for lunch or dinner? As most South Carolina restaurants in our state are operating on a to-go only model, many of you may be asking, where can I get take out or curbside?

So how do you know where to order take out from?

To help you out, we here at ABC Columbia have added a “We’re Open” link on our web site. https://www.abccolumbia.com/were-open-find-local-businesses/

In this link you will find a working list of local restaurants in the Midlands and whether they offer carry out, delivery, or curbside pickup.