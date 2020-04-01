Prices at Pump drop well below $2 a gallon in SC during pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia is seeing a big dip in prices at the pump, amid the coronavirus crisis.
Columbia and the rest of the nation are now seeing steady prices under $2 dollars a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy,  prices in Columbia are nearly 10 cents cheaper than a week ago and fifty cents lower than a month ago.
The midlands average now stands $1.61 a gallon
The national average is down to $1.97 a gallon.

