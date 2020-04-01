Prices at Pump drop well below $2 a gallon in SC during pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia is seeing a big dip in prices at the pump, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Columbia and the rest of the nation are now seeing steady prices under $2 dollars a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are nearly 10 cents cheaper than a week ago and fifty cents lower than a month ago.

The midlands average now stands $1.61 a gallon

The national average is down to $1.97 a gallon.

For a look at gas prices and a gas checker, click here http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/