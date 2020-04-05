SC Strong shirts raise more than $10,000 to help health care workers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Palmetto Shirt Company is already more than halfway to their fundraising goal to help nurses.

The company has raised over $10,000 through their ‘SC Strong’ t-shirt fundraiser. The shirts are $10 each, with $2 from each sale going to the South Carolina Nurses Foundation and the South Carolina Hospital Association. The money will help fund nursing scholarships and PPE for health care workers.

“The community support has been outstanding,” said Rusty Koss, owner of Palmetto Shirt Co. “The shirt is helping bring us all together and funding some great causes. We’re going to keep printing and pushing to reach our goal of $20,000.”

Koss added that the SC Nurses Foundation’s main fundraising event has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, so the fund from this shirt will make a big impact.

Over the past 20 years, Palemtto Shirt Co. has helped raise over $40,000 in the wake of such tragedies such as Hurrican Florence and following 9/11.

Shirts can only be purchased online at palmettoshirtco.com.