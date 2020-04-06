Fort Jackson is no longer allowing non essential, key personnel on post

Fort Jackson, SC (WOLO) — As Fort Jackson fights a rise of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on their post, beginning to day, Monday April 6, 2020 officials are limiting access to the post.

The new policy was put in place to stop the spread of the virus that officials last reported at 25 cases forcing officials to declare it a ‘public health emergency’.

Under the new policy, Fort Jackson will limit access to the post after an outbreak of the disease starting next Monday. The only people who will be granted entrance to the base will be mission essential and key personnel.

Brigadier General Milford Beagle Junior says everyone should increase their efforts to prevent the spread, like washing your hands and social distancing.

The military installation has posted several pictures and videos on their social media accounts showing how they are responding to their new normal including how they now use social distance when shopping on post, during training and even workers sanitizing everything to stop the spread.

No word yet on how long these new measures will be in place.