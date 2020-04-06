SC Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory ‘Home or Work’ order

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory ‘Home or Work’ order.

The order will take effect Tuesday, April 6 at 5pm.

McMaster says everyone under this order should stay home unless, they are working, visiting family, or recreating outdoors, or they are obtaining necessary goods and services.

McMaster says there will be no additional business closings, but the order mandates that retailers who are open must limit the amount of customers due to social distancing requirements.

McMaster says businesses are mandated to limit customers to no more than five, per every 1,000 square feet. Or 20% capacity, according to the Fire Marshal.

McMaster says violating this order is a misdemeanor, and will result in a 30 day sentence and or a $1000 fine.

See the full order here: Executive Order https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/2020-04-06%20eFILED%20Executive%20Order%20No.%202020-21%20-%20Stay%20at%20Home%20or%20Work%20Order.pdf