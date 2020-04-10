Columbia’s extended citywide curfew goes into effect tonight

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin extends citywide curfew for another 61 days beginning tonight, Friday April 10th

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With numbers of people in South Carolina continuing to battle infections of coronavirus (COVID-19), and deaths rising daily, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the citywide curfew that was put into place March 18th, 2020, needs to stay in effect for now.

Thursday night, the Columbia City Council confirmed Mayor Steve Benjamin’s State of Emergency declaration of a city-wide curfew (Ordinance #2020-037). This means instead of removing the curfew that was already in place, this confirmation will extend it keeping it in place for another 61 days, or until a new one has been issued. This curfew will go into effect tonight, Friday April 10th, 2020.

Council members agree this move is being done in the an attempt to keep members of the public as safe as possible by restricting travel and public gatherings between 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., with the exception of persons traveling to and from work and for healthcare.

Mayor Steve Benjamin released a statement concerning the extension saying,

“City Council enacted the first curfew to make sure Columbia citizens realized the looming health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the most current information we have shows South Carolina will not peak in COVID-19 diagnosed cases until April 29th, more than two weeks away,” The Mayor went on to say, “That’s why it’s crucial our citizens continue isolation and social distancing efforts. Extending the curfew is crucial in making sure our citizens continue to Stay Home and Stay Safe.”

To continue #COVIDー19 containment efforts, @CityofColumbia City Council just unanimously approved ordinance 2020-037 extending a city-wide curfew beginning on Friday, April 10th at 11 pm, restricting travel and gatherings from 11pm until 6am. #StayHomeStaySafe @ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/hhOUUQA9UF — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) April 9, 2020

Below is a list of groups exempt under this State of Emergency Declaration and allowed to travel to and from work, or for healthcare:



Police officers

Firefighters

Active Duty Military

Health Care Providers

Public Works

Utility Workers ( employed by any public utility)

This extended ordinance is set to be in place for the next 61 days, unless the Mayor issues a new one. that was put in to effect by Governor Henry McMaster April 6th at 5pm.

The entire state of South Carolina remains under a mandatory ‘ Home or Work’ order