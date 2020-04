City of Columbia extends curfew

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s curfew has been extended.

The council unanimously voted for the extension this week.

The curfew restricts travel and public gatherings from 11pm-6am.

There are exceptions, including people going to work and for healthcare.

For the full ordinance can click here http://columbiasc.net/headlines/04-09-2020/columbiacitycouncil-declarescurfew