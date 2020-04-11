Take out, delivery? Check out our ‘We’re Open’ section

A working list of local restaurants with take out, delivery, or curbside

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With all South Carolina restaurants and bars closed for dine-in during the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants are operating on a to-go only model.

So how do you know where to order take out from?

To help you out, we here at ABC Columbia have added a “We’re Open” link on our web site. https://www.abccolumbia.com/were-open-find-local-businesses/

In this link you will find a working list of local restaurants in the Midlands and whether they offer carry out, delivery, or curbside pickup.