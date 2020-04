Gas prices well below $2 a gallon across SC amid COVID-19 quarantine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia is seeing a big dip in prices at the pump, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of around $1.25 a gallon.

We saw prices vary greatly from $1.34 to $1.43 across the Midlands.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are nearly 10 cents cheaper than a week ago and fifty cents lower than a month ago.