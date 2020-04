COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Churches across the Midlands and the nation are gathering today to celebrate Easter, but this year will be different as churches are going online amid the coronavirus.

The Christian Calendar marks Easter as the oldest and most important event, celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, as described in the New Testament.

Easter is preceded by Lent, a forty-day period of fasting and penance.