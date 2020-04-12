Looking for activities while at home? The City of Columbia has an online resource

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has an online resource for those working and learning from home. Plus, the site is also offering ways to keep seniors informed.

The city is operating http://www.columbiasharenet.org/

The website provides resources for children adults, and seniors.

It includes games, and tours of famous places here in the Midlands and across the country.

It also has resources for seniors to learn more about COVID-19 scams.