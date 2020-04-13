Trees down in the Midands, power outages due to storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are reports of downed trees in the Midlands after Monday morning’s storms rolled through the state.

On Mohawk Drive in West Columbia, this was the scene, with a large tree down.

The intersection at Saluda River Drive was briefly closed.

In addition to downed trees, there are numerous power outages.

Just before Noon, Dominion Energy was reporting more than 20,000 customers were still in the dark.

To report or check on power outages click here https://www.dominionenergy.com/outages/report-and-check-outages