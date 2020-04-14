Governor McMaster working on a plan to reopen SC, no timeline yet

McMaster announced that the state will soon have a plan in place to rejuvenate and revitalize the SC economy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday, that the state will soon have a plan in place to “rejuvenate” and “revitalize” South Carolina’s economy.

McMaster says the goal is to get the economy going again but he did not give a timeline of when that would be.

McMaster did promise to unveil the plan soon and says he will work with businesses and health officials to figure out how and when to reopen.

The Governor says compliance with his executive orders has been good, but now is not the time to let up.