Local Living: State Museum offers E learning plus, historic artifacts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum is now home to another historic artifact.

State Museum officials say they now have a walking stick once owned by famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
The stick was given to him as a gift when he visited Charleston in March of 1888.

According to the museum, the Douglass walking stick is one of a kind and will be added to the museum’s expanding historical collection of artifacts.

“This walking stick is not only a notable object of national history, gifted to the preeminent abolitionist, writer and lecturer Frederick Douglass, it is a significant and meaningful piece of South Carolina history,” said JoAnn Zeise, cultural history curator of the State Museum. “Adding this one-of-a-kind piece to our collection will help us continue to tell the wonderful stories of South Carolina for years to come.”

