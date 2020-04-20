Publix offers reserved shopping hours for Hospital staff, First Responders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a release to ABC Columbia, Publix announced it is designating special hours for First Responders and Hospital staff.

Publix says Thursday evenings, 8 – 9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., will be held as special shopping hours for First Responders and hospital staff.

This change in hours began April 16 and is expected to continue until further notice.

Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times, say store officials.

For hours and information, click here https://ww4.publix.com/publix-coronavirus-updates/reserved-shopping-hours