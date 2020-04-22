McMaster thanks parents and teachers: SC Schools to remain closed for the school year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster thanked parents and teachers during a briefing Wednesday about keeping schools closed in South Carolina.

McMaster, along with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced that the state’s public K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of this school year.

Both McMaster and Spearman acknowledged the difficulties surrounding the remote learning and issues, such as graduation.

The Governor says he is asking all schools to make special accommodations to ensure that graduating seniors are able to have a form of commencement ceremony or recognition.

The Governor Tweeted a series of thank you’s:

“Thank you to our great teachers who have worked hard to adapt in these trying times to continue to provide an education to our students. We are indescribably grateful for your commitment and passion.

“Finally we want to thank all of our parents who have had to step up to be educators quickly and unexpectedly. We know that this has not been easy, and we thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and hard work.