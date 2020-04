Columbia Fire Dept. launches Decontamination System for Masks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fire Department, on Thursday, displayed a new Decontamination System for Protective Masks.

The Department held a demonstration of a decontamination process for our ABC Columbia crews.

They demonstrated how they were using ultraviolet light to decontaminate and maximize the life of medical equipment such as masks.

The Columbia Fire Department says they can decontaminate approximately 150 masks an hour.