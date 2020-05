Kiawah Island, S.C. (WOLO)– Charleston deputies say just before 5:00 Friday afternoon, investigators responded to a pond in the area of Salt Cedar Lane for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman.

Investigators say the woman died in the incident.

The alligator was killed by deputies who responded to the scene.

The Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office, and SCDNR are investigating.