Sea turtle nesting season underway in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources says sea turtle nesting season began right on cue with a loggerhead turtle nest discovered at the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

Wildlife experts say sea turtle nesting season takes place between April 30th and October 31st.

According to SCDNR, 2019 was a record-breaking season in which sea turtles laid the greatest number of nests ever recorded. Volunteers and biologists counted 8,802 nests in the state, topping the previous record set in 2016.

Officials say beachgoers can help the state’s sea turtles by keeping beaches clean, turning beachfront lights out to avoid disorienting turtles, and giving all sea turtles and nests a wide and respectful berth when encountered on the beach.