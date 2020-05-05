Governor McMaster to lead Accelerate SC meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will lead the second meeting of Accelerate SC, at 2 pm.

According to the governor’s office, McMaster created AccelerateSC as a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professionals, education professionals, and local government officials.

ABC Columbia news will have a crew at the meeting and bring you the latest online and on air.

Per the governor’s office: An agenda for today’s meeting can be found here.